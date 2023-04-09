Tangedco lax on orders, TNERC writes to CGRF

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has written to the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF) over Tangedco’s non-compliance to the orders from the forum.

“Many complaints are being received from the consumers that the officials of Tangedco do not implement the orders of the CGRF/Electricity Ombudsman in time or fail to implement them at all. This is a blatant violation of Regulation,”

TNERC secretary C Veeramani wrote in the letter to the CGRF chairperson.

The CGRF has been constituted as per section 42 (5) of the Electricity Act, 2003, in every electricity distribution circle with the Superintendent Engineer of the Tangedco acting as its chairperson. It said that as per the regulation, Tangedco should implement the decisions of the forum or the Ombudsman within the time frame specified in the order and report compliance to the respective bodies.

“Non-compliance of the orders of the CGRF or the Electricity Ombudsman would attract actions against the erring officials under section 142 of the Electricity Act, 2003,” the letter noted.

Noting that several directions were issued to Tangedco and directly to the chairperson of the CGRF to strictly monitor the compliance of the orders of the forum and Ombudsman, the letter noted that the commission in its proceedings dated June 6, 2021, directed the chairperson to depute the Assistant Executive Engineer/PRO of the EDC for day to day checking of mails of the Forum and the Chairperson, and maintain the register, acknowledge the petition by the Forum, and watch the time bound stages of each grievance daily till final disposal. “A separate register shall be maintained by the AEE/PRO in this regard and the Chairman/ CGRF shall review the progress of implementation of the orders in time,” it instructed and asked the Superintendent Engineers in their administrative capacity to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the erring officials.

