PM Modi calls on 'Elephant Whisperers' Bomman and Bellie

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai, where he interacted with mahouts and kavadis taking care of the captive elephants.
At the camp, he fed sugarcane to elephants lined up to welcome the Prime Minister. Modi also appreciated indigenous couple Bomman and Bellie, who were featured in the Oscar winning film, The Elephant Whisperers. Their strong bonding with abandoned baby elephants Raghu and Bommi earned appreciation.
After spending a brief while at the camp, Modi visited Masinagudi, where he interacted with the tribal people, before leaving to Mysuru. The Prime Minister, who arrived by road from Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) was given a rousing welcome at Mudumalai by party cadres and local public.
