Bull runs into car, event stalled in Vellore

VELLORE: A bull run was stopped midway at Pennathur on the outskirts of Vellore town after a bull grazed a parked car on Saturday. The bull run saw nearly 100 bulls participating and more than 1000 spectators. Though most of the bulls ran in the dedicated lane marked by casuarina poles, one of the bulls entered the main road and grazed a car parked there resulting in Animal Welfare Board of India member ordering the immediate stopping of the event.