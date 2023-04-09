2 held in Erode for looting Rs 2.80 cr from realtor’s home
COIMBATORE: The Erode police on Sunday arrested two persons, who looted Rs 2.80 crore and 2.5 soverign gold from the house of a realtor.
The accused persons, Praveen (34) from Sathyamangalam and his relative Sridharan (27) from Gobichettipalayam had looted the cash from the house of their real estate business partner Sudarson (27) from Erode.
The complainant had kept the cash in a house to be bought by him, but took possession through making an advance payment of Rs 15 lakh to the owner.
Both Praveen and Sridharan, who were partners with Sudarson in real estate business, had learnt of the money kept to buy the house. After the money went missing on April 7l, the Erode police formed special teams to nab the culprits.
Meanwhile during a vehicle check on Sunday, the police intercepted two cars and checks revealed the presence of the stolen cash. Police arrested both the accused and seized the entire Rs 2.80 crore, 2.5 sovereigns of gold jewel and the two cars used by them to loot.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android