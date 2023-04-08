Two held in Thanjai for killing friend
TIRUCHY: Two persons who murdered a youth over the previous enmity were arrested in Thanjavur on Friday.
It is said, M Arya (20) from Koodalur in Thanjavur, K Kaviarasan (22) and M Alagesan (20) both from Ramapuram were friends.
It is said, when the three consumed alcohol during the last Deepavali celebrations, there was a quarrel between Arya and Kaviarassn and that ended up in an assault the people who were present at the spot pacified them and they left the place.
Against such a backdrop, on Thursday Arya and Kaviarasan met in a temple festival in their locality. Kaviarasan invited Arya for a booze session and the latter went along with him forgetting their past quarrel.
However, Kaviarasan who had vengeance, took him to a secluded place and started consuming alcohol.
By that time, Alagesan reached the spot and along with Kaviarasan and Alagesan reportedly assaulted Arya with lethal weapons and he died on the spot.
On information, Thanjavur Taluk police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body, and sent it to the Thanjavur medical college hospital.
Subsequently, the police arrested both Kaviarasan and Alagesan.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android