Ryots urge CM to boycott PM visit to protest coal auction, Guv speeches
TIRUCHY: Showing strong opposition against the coal mining project and the anti-democratic attitude of the Governor, Chief Minister MK Stalin should boycott the Prime Minister’s events in Tamil Nadu, said PR Pandian, president of Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations on Friday.
Speaking in Tiruvarur, Pandian said, the farmers and the members of the public from Thoothukudi were protesting together against the Sterlite factory, and through their unceasing protest to save the land, the apex court had ordered to permanently shut the factory.
“But ridiculing the people and the court order Governor RN Ravi has been speaking beyond limits and disgracing the Tamil Nadu people and entire farming community condemn the attitude of the governor,” said Pandian.
Meanwhile, the Centre has handed another blow to the state as they have floated the tender for coal mining in the Cauvery Delta region which has been declared a protected agricultural zone.
“The State Assembly passed a resolution against this mining and has sent the letter to the Prime Minister to stop the coal mining but even after two days of these developments, the Prime Minister has been maintaining an unusual silence,” claimed Pandian.
Pandian demanded that Chief Minister Stalin boycott all the events of the Prime Minister in Tamil Nadu to express his opposition against the Centre’s move against the farmers of the State,, he said. He pointed out the precedence of the similar boycott by the Chief Ministers from Telangana and West Bengal.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android