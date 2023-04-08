Helicopter trials held thrice at Masinagudi ahead of PM’s visit
COIMBATORE: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Mudumalai in The Nilgiris, helicopter trials were conducted between Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Karnataka and Masinagudi in The Nilgiris on Friday.
The helicopter trials were conducted thrice by noon between BTR and Masinagudi. District Collector SP Amrith, Superintendent of Police K Prabhakar and Prime Minister’s special security team oversaw the helicopter trial operations.
Prime Minister Modi, is expected to reach Masinagudi by a chopper from the Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Sunday morning, is likely to visit Theppakadu elephant camp by road to meet Bomman and Bellie, who were featured in the Oscar winning documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers.’
The couple was provided round the armed security and visitors were allowed to meet them only after thorough screening.
As part of security measures, sniffer dogs and bomb squad sleuths carried out checks in the helipad area, where the public were disallowed from entering. Also, Masinagudi has been brought under a thick police ring with the deployment of more than 2,000 cops.
Tourist vehicles were barred by police from going through Masinagudi from Karnataka since Saturday morning. As vehicles were diverted through Gudalur to reach Ooty, the Gudalur town witnessed heavy traffic snarls.
Vehicle movement on the Mudumalai Road is likely to be stopped entirely on Sunday. Resorts and cottages in Masinagudi were already shut for tourists till Sunday.
Meanwhile, Congress party workers have called for hoisting black flags on their houses in the Gudalur area against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mudumalai. They have also planned to wear black shirts and black badges as a symbol of protest.
