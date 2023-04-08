BJP-appointed Governors trampling democracy: PC
CHENNAI: Observing that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has given a strange and peculiar definition to the withholding of assent to the Bills passed by the Legislature that it means the ‘Bill is dead,’ senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram on Friday said by transgressing their powers, BJP-appointed Governors are trampling upon democracy.
In a series of tweet, he said, actually, when a Governor withholds assent for no valid reason, it means ‘Parliamentary Democracy is dead.’
Stating that the Governor was bound to grant assent or withhold assent and return the Bill, Chidambaram said Governor is a mere Constitutional functionary. He is the symbolic head. His powers are severely restricted. He has no powers in most matters.
“Governor, Tamil Nadu has given a strange & peculiar definition to the withholding of assent to Bills passed by the Legislature. He has said that it means the Bill is dead,” Chidambaram tweeted. “By transgressing their powers, BJP-appointed Governors are trampling upon democracy,” he added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android