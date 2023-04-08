40-yr-old daily wager killed in jumbo attack on outskirts of Kovai

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old daily wager died in an elephant attack in Coimbatore outskirts on Thursday night. Villagers spotted Joseph Dhanapal from Mathvarayapuram lying dead on Friday morning and informed the forest department. He was walking towards the Poondi area, when he came under attack from a wild elephant. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. As his body was found in a pit, it went unnoticed for a long while. The Alandurai police have sent the body for a post mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). The police have also registered a case and further inquiries are on. Police said Joseph Dhanapal was living with his relatives due to some difference of opinion with his wife for the last nine years.