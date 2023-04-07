TamilNadu

Sweltering heat likely to rise in TN for 5 days: RMC

As for as Chennai is concerned, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to touch 35 degrees Celsius and the sky will be generally cloudy.
CHENNAI: According to Regional Meteorological Centre(RMC), the maximum temperature may be 2-3 degrees Celsius above the normal at a couple of places in Tamil Nadu from April 7 to April 11.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places in South Tamil Nadu and North Tamil Nadu interior districts, where the easterly and westerly winds would meet in the lower layers of the upper monsoon zone.

