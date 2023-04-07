TamilNadu

Karnataka polls: Pugazhenthi holds meeting with Yediyurappa

The meeting was chaired by V Pugazhenthi to discuss AIADMK seats in the Karnataka elections.
CHENNAI: Ahead the Karnataka assembly elections, OPS team member held a sudden meeting with former Chief Minister of Karnataka Yediyurappa today.

The meeting was chaired by V Pugazhenthi to discuss the AIADMK seats in the elections.

He stated: “We took the current political situation to him and asked for allotment of constituencies where Tamils live.”

