Dravidian majors compete to add, retain members
VELLORE: Ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK have started massive membership drives competing to get as many members as possible into their fold, sources revealed.
The DMK commenced the exercise at Vaniyambadi and neighbouring areas, including Udayendiram and Alangayam in Tirupattur district on Tuesday. Vaniyambadi town secretary VS Sarathi Kumar told DT Next, “The aim was to reach the target of 16,000 members fixed by the party high command for Vaniyambadi town.”
Tirupattur district secretary and Jolarpet MLA K Devaraji when asked how duplication would be avoided, he said, the members phone number would reveal the truth once the details were entered into the computer. “The aim is to enroll 1 crore members across the state as announced by party president and CM MK Stalin. The exercise would be carried out in all wards,” he added.
There was a slight difference in the AIADMK exercise. Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu said he would collect the membership forms from general secretary Edappadi K Palanisami at Chennai on Wednesday and hand them out to functionaries for the exercise, which would “be undertaken in areas like colleges, markets and bus stands where crowds congregated.”
A senior functionary speaking on condition of anonymity said the exercise was to highlight EPS as the new general secretary. The card given to members would carry EPS’ picture along with that of former CMs CN Annadurai, MGR and Jayalalithaa. “Duplicates when shown up on the computer would be weeded out at Chennai end,” Appu added.
However, both parties assured that the membership drives would continue for quite some time.
