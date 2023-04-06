DMK man insulted EPS, says AIADMK complaint
VELLORE: It was a tit-for-tat reaction from the AIADMK for the arrest of its IT Wing functionary from Pollachi Arun Kumar on Wednesday.
Arun Kumar was arrested by Katpadi police for demeaning the Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan.
Almost in the same manner, AIADMK functionaries handed over complaints to the Vellore SP and Gudiyattam DSP on Thursday claiming that a DMK worker uploaded a post on social media demeaning AIADMK general secretary Edapadi K Palaniswami.
While Gudiyattam East PU secretary and present Vellore Central Cooperative Bank Chairman V Ramu handed over the complaint to an SI at the Gudiyattam town station, his counterpart and Gudiyattam West PU secretary T Siva handed over the complaint to Vellore SP S Rajesh Kannan.
Both complaints stated that V Kumaran, who goes by the name Gudiyattam Kumaran, a former DMK deputy propaganda secretary, had uploaded post content on social media, including WhatsApp and Facebook, demeaning EPS on March 14.
Handing over petitions were delayed as Vellore SP and Gudiyattam DSP Ramamurthy were not on their seats when the cadre came to hand over the complaints.
However, the issue was not without some in-house drama.
The complaint was not given by party rural district secretary D Velazhagan, who was busy with his son’s marriage. Instead it was PU-level functionaries who submitted the complaint. Party workers threatened to stage an agitation if immediate action was not taken on the said person.
