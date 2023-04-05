Kovai South DCP Silambarasan to take over as new SP of Tirunelveli
CHENNAI: Days after the infamous Ambasamudram alleged custodial torture surfaced the state government on Wednesday posted a new SP for Tirunelveli district. A Government Order issued by Additional Chief Secretary K Phanindra Reddy posted Coimbatore South Deputy Commissioner N Silambarasan as the new SP of Tirunelveli district. K Shanmugam, SP, Vigilance and anti corruption southern range, Chennai will be posted as the deputy commissioner, south Coimbatore. D Kumar, commandant, TN special police battalion, Avadi posted as SP, chief security officer, CMRL in the existing vacancy, the order read. It may be noted that the state had already placed Ambasamudram assistant superintendent of Police Balveer Singh under suspension and Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan shifted to office of DGP Chennai and put on “compulsory wait”.
