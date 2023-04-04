Temperature likely to surge in Tamil Nadu in April

CHENNAI: Though some parts in the south and interior districts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving mild rain for the last few days, dry weather to prevail as the mercury is expected to further surge this month, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai said.

The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two–three degree Celsius.

“The state has been experiencing spiking heat; the temperature recorded was average expect five interior districts. It is likely to continue in April, the temperature to soar in the day time. However, there is no alarming rise in the temperature for Tamil Nadu, it is expected to be above normal by two–three degree Celsius especially over the coastal districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu in April,” said a senior RMC official.

In March, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Erode with 37.9 degree Celsius (100.2 degree Fahrenheit), followed Karur Paramathi with 37.1 degree Celsius, and Salem and Madurai 36.3 degree Celsius.

The department predicted light to moderate rain for Chennai and its suburbs for the next two days due to wind discontinuity over the sea. And the maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 35 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively.

Even isolated districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get mild showers along with thunderstorm activity for the same.

“Summer has been subdued so far this year, but all that is set to change as a combination of factors is expected to lead to drier weather and increased daytime heat over large parts of Peninsular India including Tamil Nadu especially Chennai and outskirts from next week,” stated a weather blogger.