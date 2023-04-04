Six TN varsities to get Rs 300 crore for research, innovation
CHENNAI: The Centre has allocated Rs 300 crore for five State-run universities that submitted research project themes. The selected institutions include Anna University and University of Madras, said an official, adding that the scheme aims to encourage and improve the research and innovation.
The fund has been allocated under centrally sponsored second phase of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), which is jointly executed by central and State governments at 60-40 share, respectively.
“An amount of Rs 300 crore has been approved for six State Universities – Anna University, Annamalai University, Bharathidasan University, Bharathiyar University, Madurai Kamaraj University and University of Madras – with each allocated Rs 50 crore,” said a senior official from the Higher Education department.
Using this fund, the Anna University would undertake research on electric vehicle station, Annamalai University will take up health and environment, Bharathidasan University will work on energy and sustainable development, Bharathiyar University’s research project theme will be cancer theronostics research centre and University of Madras will take up research work in bio-medical application.
“Of the total fund, Rs 155 crore has been released under the scheme. Initially, each university will be given Rs 20 crore each,” he added.
The objective of RUSA is to enhance the quality of higher education with focus on access, equity and excellence with greater efficiency, transparency, accountability and responsiveness. According to the official, scheme also aims to provide strategic funding to eligible higher educational institutions (HEIs) in the State.
The effective implementation of first phase of the scheme paved way for the sanction of RUSA phase-2 by the Ministry of Education, claimed the official, noting that research and innovation have been accorded utmost importance in RUSA phase-2.
