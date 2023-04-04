Pudukottai: Wife held for chopping man into pieces for insisting to quit sex work

CHENNAI: A crime incident with the semblance of Delhi's Shraddha Walkar case, a wife has killed her husband and disposed his body at Kovalam after chopping it into pieces.

Bakyalakshmi (38) killed her husband Jayanthan as he insisted her to stop doing sex-work. Jayanthan was an airport staff in Chennai, on March 18 he informed his sister Jayakrupa he is visiting their native Villupuram. However, Jayanthan never returned nor did Jayakrupa hear from him as his phone was switched-off.

On inquiring relatives in their native and Jayanthan's colleague, no one had an idea what happened to him. Concerned for her brother, Jayakrupa lodged a complaint with the Palavanthangal police station.

Combing Jayanthan's mobile footprint, his phone's signal was last active at Semmalapatti village of Pudukottai's Ponnamaravathi. While probing Bagyalakshmi based on the cell phone signal, she first denied she knew Jayanthan but her inconsistent statements made police believe she was culpable of the crime.

Spilling the beans on the incident, she said she was separated from her first husband and left her 19-year-old son at the care of a relative. Soon she moved to Chennai and began doing sex work, that was when she met Jayanthan. It was love at first sight for Jayanthan and made a wedding proposal to Bakyalakshmi to which she responded in positive. However, he wanted to keep the wedding private since his family would disapprove of the relationship due to Bakyalakshmi's profession. They married at a temple in Villupuram in 2020.

Jayanthan, who was much younger than Bakyalakshmi, was wrong with his assumption that the wedding would change his wife's ways. On his absence, she continued with her sex work to get caught one day. Since she didn't mend her ways, they broke up at 2021.

With the intention to patch up with her, he visited her at Pudukottai. To his shock, he discovered that Bakyalakshmi hid that she had a 19-year-old son. This discovery led to a scuffle resulting in Bakyalakshmi killing Jayanthan.

She along with her accomplices Shankar and Velmurugan cut Jayanthan's mortal remains into several pieces and dumped a portion of it at Kovalam. Assessing if suspicions were cast on her she decided to dump the remaining portion of his body on a later date.

Shortly after securing Bagyalakshmi, she was asked by the Palavanthangal police to locate the site where Jayanthan was buried to exhume it for further examination.

Meanwhile, Bakyalakshmi's accomplices are on the run and the cops are on hot pursuit to nab them.