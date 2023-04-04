Not state leaders, only BJP top brass decides alliance: EPS
COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said only the BJP’s national leadership will decide on the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and not those in the helm of state.
His sharp reply comes after BJP state president K Annamalai made a remark that the party’s alliance for Lok Sabha polls is not yet finalised as there are nine more months to go.
Speaking to reporters in Salem after garlanding the statues of former chief ministers MGR and J Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami said that BJP is a national party and their alliance will be decided by national leaders and not by those in the state.
“Even the Delhi leaders have announced that BJP is in alliance with the AIADMK. We expect Assembly polls to come along with the Lok Sabha elections,” he added.
Welcomes new cadre
Claiming that it is a democratic right to switch over from one party to another, Palaniswami said except a few, all others who left the AIADMK are welcome to come back and join the party. “While starting the party, MGR faced multiple challenges and so did Jayalalithaa. Similarly, despite troubles, we will also finally emerge victorious,” he said.
Meanwhile, hundreds of AIADMK cadre led by ex-minister C Vijaya Baskar visited Palaniswami at his house on Nedunchalai Nagar and presented him with an offering (seervarisai) of goat, cow, hen, fruits, vegetables and sweets for his elevation as party’s general secretary.
