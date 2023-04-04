Modi’s visit: Hotels, resorts to remain closed in Mudumalai

COIMBATORE: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), the forest department has ordered the closure of resorts, hotels and snack shops in Mudumalai for four days from Thursday.

“Also, vehicle safari being conducted in the mornings and evenings has been suspended temporarily in Mudumalai. The tourists and public should extend their co-operation,” said D Venkatesh, Field Director of MTR.

The Prime Minister is likely to visit Mudumalai on April 9 to felicitate Bomman and Bellie, who featured in Oscar award winning documentary Elephant Whisperers.

Modi, who is scheduled to inaugurate an event in Mysuru to commemorate the completion of 50 years of ‘tiger conservation project’, is also taking a safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR).

Expecting Modi’s visit, the Theppakadu elephant camp area and its surroundings has been given a complete makeover. Tribal villages in Theppakadu are sporting a cleaner look due to removal of garbage and roads were laid newly in the locality.

Since the Prime Minister is expected to come by road from BTR to Theppakadu, the entire stretch has been cleared of speed breakers. A helipad is also kept ready at Masinagudi.

“Works are underway to renovate a watch tower for tourists to view the beauty of the meandering River Moyar. Also, the pathways and seating facilities along the river course are being spruced up. Old name boards were removed and new ones were placed,” said an official. Police have beefed up security and enhanced checks in Mudumalai area.