DMK hits back at EPS’ dynastic jibe with traitor taunt

Taking strong exception to EPS statement that he was proud of taking over as the general secretary of a party adopting democratic methods, instead of deciding leadership by birth, the DMK sought to know what was the credential of VN Janaki who took over as the AIADMK general secretary after MGR’s demise? “Was she not the wife of MGR? If this is not leadership by (virtue of) birth, what else is that? How did J Jayalalithaa become the general secretary thereafter? Was it not because she acted with MGR, it asked.