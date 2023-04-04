DMK hits back at EPS’ dynastic jibe with traitor taunt
CHENNAI: In what could possibly be the first official critique of the DMK since his elevation to the office of general secretary of the AIADMK, the ruling DMK on Tuesday slammed Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for claiming that he was democratically elected to the throne of the AIADMK instead of virtue by birth.
In a strongly worded editorial titled, “Height of ignorance,” DMK party organ Murasoli called EPS a ‘traitor’ who betrayed VK Sasikala and said that Palaniswami has become the general secretary again on the premise that a general council must be convened for a party to function. “How does it matter if an undeserving person remains a general secretary or coordinator. Does it matter if a person remains general secretary or a coordinator for a losing party? Instead of keeping mum after securing a position obtained through betrayal, he has taunted the DMK,” the Murasoli editorial read.
Taking strong exception to EPS statement that he was proud of taking over as the general secretary of a party adopting democratic methods, instead of deciding leadership by birth, the DMK sought to know what was the credential of VN Janaki who took over as the AIADMK general secretary after MGR’s demise? “Was she not the wife of MGR? If this is not leadership by (virtue of) birth, what else is that? How did J Jayalalithaa become the general secretary thereafter? Was it not because she acted with MGR, it asked.
