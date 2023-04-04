Cancer patient with Covid dies in Thoothukudi hospital

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old lung cancer patient who was admitted in Thoothukudi Medical College and Hospital died due to Covid on Tuesday.

After Parthiban, the victim, tested positive for Covid, he was admitted to Thoothukudi Government Hospital on March 23 and was being treated there. Not responding to any treatment, he died early this morning.

It may be noted that with cases of Covid increasing everyday in the State, Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that it is mandatory to wear masks at government hospitals.

Also, he added that the public should follow Covid guidelines as the cases are increasing day by day and spreading across the world.

The death of one person due to Covid has created fear among the public.