Campaign to popularise fortified rice held in Thanjai
TIRUCHY: In an effort to create awareness about the benefits of fortified rice varieties that were being supplied through PDS outlets, the Thanjavur district administration on Monday initiated steps to distribute food items made of those varieties.
The Centre ordered the distribution of fortified rice through PDS outlets from April 1. However, it created ripples among residents as they were not used to consuming those rice varieties.
Hence, the TNCSC has initiated steps to create awareness about rice and tried to dispel the fear among consumers. As a part of the awareness programme, the TNCSC on Monday distributed food items made of fortified rice to the people who came to the Collectorate for the weekly grievances redressal meeting.
Food items like sweet pongal, lemon rice, curd rice, tamarind rice, sambar rice and mint rice were given to the people.
Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, who tasted the food items, said that the fortified rice was made with additional nutrients, including folic acid, iron, and Vitamin B12, in an equal proportion. This will prevent anaemic conditions and would ensure the stability of the nervous system.
The public was also handed over pamphlets describing the benefits of consuming fortified rice. Officials from various departments, who were present during the programme, also ate the dishes made using fortified rice.
