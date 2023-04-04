3 women killed, 14 others injured in Poovanthi bus accident

MADURAI: Three women passengers were killed and fourteen others injured in an accident, which occurred near Poovanthi in Sivaganga district on Monday. A bus, which carried the passengers, collided with a truck. The ill-fated victims and those injured were traveling in the bus bound for Madurai from Thondi, Ramanathapuram district, sources said. While Thirupathi (60), wife of Konthasamy of Keelakottai, RS Mangalam, succumbed to injuries on the spot, M Ganga (24) of Rahinipatti, Sivaganga and the other injured victim Nagajothi (45) of Mimisal died after being admitted to hospital. Poovanthi police have filed a case, sources said.