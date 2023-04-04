2 wild elephants found dead in D’puri
COIMBATORE: Two wild elephants, a tusker and a female were found dead in separate incidents in Dharmapuri on Monday.
A female elephant, which was part of a large herd that came to drink water at ‘Chinnar’ river in Pennagaram forest area was trapped in the slush and the jumbo met its end unable to get out.
The female elephant aged around eight years was unable to come out of the slush and might have died two days ago. Villagers spotted the elephant floating in the water body and informed the Hogenakkal Forest Department staff, who then retrieved the body. After a post-mortem, the carcass of the elephant was buried in the forest area.
In another incident, a tusker, also aged eight years, was found dead in the Podur forest area. A post-mortem was performed by a team of veterinarians and it was buried on the spot. There were no external injuries on the elephant and an investigation was underway to ascertain the reason for its death.
