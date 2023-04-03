Udhay inspects site for construction of new playground in Semmanchery

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and youth wing leader of DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin visited and inspected the site for the construction of a new playground behind a private engineering college in Semmanchery in Chengalpattu district.
Taking to his twitter handle, the minister wrote "On behalf of @SportsTN_ to find out whether there are opportunities & possibilities for setting up a world-class sports city in Semmancherry, as per the advice of Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin today with the officers - Collectors - Officers. We investigated. #AtulyaMisra @jmeghanathreddy." (sic)
The government officials, who accompanied the minister explained through a model map of the route and venue of the vacant seats, where the playground will be set up. They also explained the problems involved, the problems of encroachment, and the routes.
He was also accompanied by Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nath.
