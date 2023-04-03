Udhay inspects site for construction of new playground in Semmanchery

CHENNAI: Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and youth wing leader of DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin visited and inspected the site for the construction of a new playground behind a private engineering college in Semmanchery in Chengalpattu district.

Taking to his twitter handle, the minister wrote "On behalf of @SportsTN_ to find out whether there are opportunities & possibilities for setting up a world-class sports city in Semmancherry, as per the advice of Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin today with the officers - Collectors - Officers. We investigated. #AtulyaMisra @jmeghanathreddy." (sic)