TN Film Producers Council election to be held on April 30

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council election to be held on April 30, the counsel who appeared for TNFPC informed the Madras High Court on Monday.

Kamal Kumar, Srinivasan, Vidiyal Raj from the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council had filed a civil suit demanding the annulment of the announcement that the election for the office bearers and executive committee members of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council and an order to appoint a retired judge of the Madras High Court as the returning officer for the election which was scheduled on March 26.

Subsequently, the court had appointed retired Justices K Venkataraman and V Bharathidasan as returning officers for the TNFPC election. When this case came up for hearing before Justice K Kumaresh Babu on Monday, counsel Krishna, representing TNFPC informed the court that the election for selecting new office bearers and executive committee members for the council will be held on April 30 from 9 am to 5 pm and the counting of votes will take place on May 1.

Responding to this, the plaintiff filed a memo that the election should be conducted in a fair manner and all electoral procedures should be recorded with camera.

"Counting of votes should take place on the same day. Uninterrupted power supply should be provided, " said the petitioners.

Recording the submissions, the court directed the petitioners to convey their demands to the returning officer and get relief.

The court ordered the council to file a report after the election and adjourned the hearing to June 9.