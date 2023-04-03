46-year-old farmer, father of 13, undergoes vasectomy in Erode
COIMBATORE: A 46-year-old farm labourer, who has 13 children was sensitized and persuaded by health department officials to undergo vasectomy in Erode.
Chinna Madaiyan from Onnakarai village in Bargur hills and his wife Shanthi, 45 have 13 children including five boys and eight girls. Shanthi gave birth to her 13th child, a healthy baby boy weighing three kg, a few days ago at a Primary Health Centre in Chinnathambipalayam.
The couple’s eldest son is now aged 25 years and has a child out of marriage. Even though the health department officials have advised the couple earlier to undergo family planning, they refused.
A team of officials led by Anthiyur block medical officer Dr Sakthi Krishnan, officials of the revenue department along with police visited the house of Chinna Madaiyan on Saturday.
“As Shanthi was anemic she could not be operated on for family planning. Therefore, the officials persuaded and convinced him to andergo vasectomy at Anthiyur Government Hospital,” said an official.
He has been discharged from the hospital after surgery.
The health department officials provided the couple and their children with food and rations required for five days at their own expense.
Two Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers have been deployed to their house to provide medical assistance to the couple.
The eldest son of the couple, who had refused family planning earlier, is now aged 25 years and has a child out of marriage
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android