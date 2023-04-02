Construction workers demand pension hike

CHENNAI: While welcoming an announcement promising Rs. 1,000 for women, association of construction workers urged the state government to increase pension and compensation in the events of deaths of construction workers.

In a statement, M Panneerselvam, general secretary of All India Construction Workers Association, said that labour department minister CV Ganesan has made some announcements benefitting construction workers and workers in unorganized sectors. "However, there was no announcement about increasing pension to Rs. 3,000 from Rs. 1,000 and increasing compensation in case of natural deaths to Rs. 2 lakh from Rs. 50,000. Also, we expected that the government would increase marriage assistance to Rs. 25,000," he said.

He added that the association is still expecting chief minster MK Stalin would make announcements under 110 rule.

"There will be no additional expanses incurred by the government by increasing benefits as funds are available in the welfare board, which was collected from construction projects," he said.