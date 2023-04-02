Aquatic adventure in Manora most sought after by tourists
TIRUCHY: Aquatic tourism combined with boating for the long distance into the sea has become a growing concept in the region as many visitors, especially domestic tourists have been showing interest in the recently introduced boat rides in the region.
A boat ride along the mangrove forest in Muthupettai which has a sprawling area of 120 km stretch has been providing an exceptional experience for the visitor while moving along the wide expanse of the backwater in the marshy land.
Though the lagoons in the region were one of the best attractions, the growing demand for an adventure into a long trip into the sea by the visitors has resulted in the arrangement of boating in the sea from the Manora Beach in Pattukkottai.
The boat ride that was recently introduced has become a hit among visitors. A boat jetty has been constructed at a cost of Rs 69.73 lakh at Manora in addition to a children’s park constructed at a cost of Rs 33 lakh. Three motor boats and life jackets have been made available for a pleasure ride, which will be an added attraction for tourists.
According to the staff operating boats at Pattukkottai, said, they have been operating six times a day with 8 to 10 persons at a time and would travel for around 30 minutes into the sea and return after a halt for 10 to 15 minutes.
“This gives the tourists an adventurous feeling and the number of visitors kept increasing for the past couple of days and we expect more during the summer holidays,” the staff said.
Similarly, a proposal to set up a boat house in Pattukkottai is also underway.
