PDS items issued in Chennai while smartcard is in Vellore

VELLORE: The Vellore district supply officials on Friday are racking their brains as to how essential commodities were purchased in north Chennai against a Vellore ration smart card.

The issue came to light when B Vijayasekar, a resident of Vallalar, in Sathuvachary’s phase III went to purchase essential commodities at the fair price shop in Vivekanandar Street in the area. The salesman informed him that all commodities were already purchased for March at some other shop with his card.

Shocked at this, he immediately met District Supply officer P Sumathi and explained the issue. The DSO immediately asked her subordinates to look into the matter. A computer check revealed that essential commodities were purchased at a shop in north Chennai a few days ago.

As Vijayasekar’s family, other than his son, live in Vellore, he contacted his son to know whether he had purchased anything in Chennai and was given a firm negative answer.

Vijayasekar then submitted an application requesting that he be supplied commodities for March. As smart cards allow a consumer to purchase rations anywhere in the state, officials wonder how this happened when the entire family stated vehemently against buying rations elsewhere.

“This is the first time that we have come across such an instance and hence we shall look into it to know the truth,” Sumathi said.