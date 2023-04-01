Feasibility of creating 8 dists to be discussed with Stalin: Min

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran informed the Assembly that the request to create eight more districts in the State would be discussed with Chief Minister Stalin.

Answering to a request to turn Arani a district, the minister said eight new districts were asked to be created by MLAs and MPs.

He added saying the request would be forwarded to Chief Minister and a decision would be taken after holding discussions regarding the financial feasibility of the request.