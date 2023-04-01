EPS calls for Dist Secretaries' meet on April 7

CHENNAI: Opposition leader and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palanisamy announced that on April 7 AIADMK head quarter secretaries and district secretaries meeting will be held at his helm.

The meeting will be conducted at AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah at 4:30 pm, he said in a statement.

EPS also announced that respect will be paid for Perungamanallur shootout martyrs and Mookiah Thevar on behalf of AIADMK. On April 4, 1920 as many as seventeen people died in a shootout at Perungamanallur, Madurai, for those martyrs will be paid respect on Monday at the memorial of the martyrs, said Edappadi Palanisamy in a statement on Saturday. Likewise, on April 4 respect will be paid for Mookiah Thevar, a prominent Forward Bloc leader, on his 101 birth anniversary at his memorial, Usilampatti, Madurai statement noted.