Aarudhra case: Probe reveals producer RK Suresh is linked to scam

Another actor Russo who was already arrested in the case took Suresh's name.
Actor-producer RK Suresh
CHENNAI: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in its probe with the accused in the Aarudhra Gold Trading scam, has learned that actor-producer RK Suresh is linked to the ponzi scheme.

Another actor Russo who was already arrested in the case took Suresh's name. Upon his confession, the cops accessed certain footages where the actor was seen at the Aarudhra office on several occasions.

Arrests have been made in this case and probe is being undertaken in swift pace.

Aarudhra Gold Trading pvt ltd has defrauded public to the tune of Rs 2,438 crores by collecting funds from over one lakh depositors between September 2020 and May 2022. People deposited money as they were promised exorbitant interest rates, however the company walked back on its promise.

