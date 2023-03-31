VAO held for accepting bribe for patta name change in Tiruchy

Tiruchy: A Village Administrator Officer (VAO) from Tiruchy was arrested on Friday for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a farmer for a patta name change. Unaccounted cash of Rs 35,000 was seized from her two-wheeler. According to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), the accused Palaniammal (44), the VAO of Ayyampalayam, demanded a bribe of Rs 25,000 for processing an application from a small-time farmer for changing name in patta. The farmer V Akila had purchased a piece of 29 cents of land at Ayyampalayam near Manachanallur in Tiruchy and wanted to change the name of the patta in her father Vaiyyapuri’s name. Later, Palaniammal reduced the bribe amount to 5000 after negotiation. Akila, who was not willing to pay the bribe approached the DVAC, Tiruchy, and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, the DVAC registered a case and caught Palaniammal red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 5,000 from Akila.