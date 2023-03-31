Train services cancelled to facilitate engg works in Salem

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering works, changes were made in the pattern of train services, including cancellation and diversion in the Salem division.
Train No- 06816 Coimbatore Jn - Mettupalayam MEMU express special, leaving from Coimbatore Jn at 03:45 pm is fully cancelled on April 2, 3, 4, 7 8 and 9 for 6 days, said Southern Railway in a press statement on Friday.
Likewise Train no- 06817 Mettupalayam - Coimbatore MEMU express special leaving Mettupalayam at 04:45 pm is fully cancelled on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9 for six days.
Train no- 22815 Bilaspur - Ernakulam Jn weekly express leaving Bilaspur at 08:15 am on April 3, reaching Coimbatore Jn at 03:42 pm on April 4 will be diverted to run via Irugur and Podanur, skipping stoppage at Coimbatore.
