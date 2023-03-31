Pattukottai chairperson faces ire of members of own party, allies

TIRUCHY: The Pattukottai Municipal Council meeting witnessed dramatic scenes Friday as an argument between a member and chairperson led to seven members staging sit-in protest. The members belonging to DMK and VCK alleged that Chairperson Shanmugapriya Senthilkumar is failing to initiate development works in their wards. They also alleged that the DMK chairperson shows favouritism when it comes to works.The chairperson had held a meeting on Friday in the presence of the Commissioner Soundarajan, in which several members claimed that the chairperson did not initiate any developmental works due to which they are being confronted by the residents.

DMK member Priya complained that the council meetings were not properly scheduled. “You are reluctant in convening meeting fearing to face charges as no work has so far been undertaken in my ward. The chairperson has also been showing favouritism in allotment of works to wards,” Priya alleged.

Another member Gomathy (DMK) charged that the chairperson was not solving the grievances put forth by the members. “Whenever I put forth a demand, you (chairperson) pay minimum attention and do not initiate any action. There are several issues, including mosquito menace, prevalence of viral fever and lack of sewage facilities, which need immediate attention in the ward,” said Gomathy.

Similarly, Mahalakshmi (DMK) said, “there are complaints that the people’s money is not being spent properly. We are answerable to the tax paying residents and some people are behind halting any work in my ward,” Mahalakshmi said.

Meanwhile, chairperson Shanmugapirya replied that a few persons, including Mahalakshmi’s husband, were among those halting developmental works. “So, you ask your husband why he is acting in that manner,” Shanmugapirya told Mahalakshmi.

As the chairperson’s reply triggered a heated argument in the council, a few members from DMK and VCK joined Mahalakshmi and said that the chairperson was diverting the issue. Soon, Sadasivam (VCK) and DMK members Kumar, Priya, Mahalakshmi, Ramalingam, Santhi and Gomathy commenced a sit-in in protest condemning the chairperson.

Soon, Shanmugapriya declared the meeting was over and left the place while the sit-in protest continued.