KP Munusamy warns Health Min against deriding EPS for raising issues

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and former minister KP Munusamy on Friday hit back at state Health Minister Ma Subramanian for ridiculing the er of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for red-flagging lawlessness in the floor of the Assembly. The LoP has flagged the law and order issue in the state and pointed out the murder of a man (Ibrahim) in Villupuram. It was the duty and responsibility of the opposition party and its leader to draw the attention of the government to issues concerning the public safety and interest. However, the state Health Minister criticised the LoP for airing the issue, said Munusamy and cautioned that the Minister should mind his words otherwise. The ruling party played a blame game when their party leader took up the issue, he said.