AIADMK case: Hearing of OPS’ plea on April 3

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court will hear the appeal petitions filed by former chief minister O Panneerselvam and his aides against a single judge order on April 3 and the decision on interim protection will be taken on April 3.

AIADMK's expelled leader O Panneerselvam on Friday contended before the division bench of the Madras High Court that a single judge had erred in not interfering his expulsion, without any notice, despite knowing that there had been infraction of the party bylaws that mandate a prior notice of seven days.

In the grounds of appeal preferred before the third division bench comprising Justices R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq, O Panneerselvam contended that a single judge had failed to weigh the balance of convenience properly.

He also challenged the single judge's refusal to injunct the party from implementing the other resolutions through which the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator were abolished, the post of general secretary was revived, to be elected by party members and a post of interim general secretary was created until the election.

Senior counsel PS Raman who appeared for OPS said that the expulsion was against the party bylaws and if the expulsion was wrong, then the procedures followed for the expulsion were also wrong and to protech the plaintiff right in the party, he should be given interim relief until the trial is over and urged the court to pass an interim protection.

A similar request was made on behalf of PH Manoj Pandian, R Vaithilingam and JCD Prabhakar. Responding to this, Senior counsel Vijay Narayanan representing AIADMK, opposed the Prayer for interim orders and said the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator were abolished and so the argument of plaintiffs having lapsed or need not be considered now. "The general secretary election was conducted keeping in mind that the Parliamentary elections. While a candidate needs to get the support of at least 10 district secretaries to content the general secretary election, the plaintiff does not even have 5 percent support in the party. A request has been made to the Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly to change the seat in the legislature as well," counsel Vijay Narayanan pointed out before the bench.

Hearing the arguments, the division bench directed the counsels to file all required documents and adjourned the hearing to April 3. The decision on interim protection will be taken on April 3.