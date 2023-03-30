Tension in MEPZ after fire ravaged commercial building

CHENNAI: Tension in Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) in Tambaram Sanatorium as building that has several firms caught fire on Thursday.

Police said machines worth many lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire but no human casualties were reported.

On Wednesday midnight, the Agaram building caught fire on the first floor. Soon, the onlookers alerted the police and the rescue team and the rescue team from Tambaram, Teynampet, Guindy, Medavakkam, Ashok Nagar, and Triplicane rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Sources said 10 fire engines were on the spot and more than 50 firefighters after trying for over three hours controlled the fire.

Police said a short circuit in the wiring might be the reason for the fire and machines worth many lakhs were gutted in the fire completely but luckily there were no casualties.

The Tambaram police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.