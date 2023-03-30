11 yrs on, Ramajayam’s death still a mystery

Tiruchy: The 11th death anniversary of KN Ramajayam, industrialist and brother of Minister KN Nehru was marked here on Wednesday.

In view of the anniversary, DMK members distributed food to the poor across the city and floral tributes were paid to portraits of Ramajayam at key spots.

While a section of DMK leaders led by the Mayor Mu Anbalagan and KN Arun Nehru along with the party functionaries garlanded the statue of Ramajayam at Care Engineering College managed by the family, Ministers KN Nehru and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi garlanded the portrait of Ramajayam at his residence in Chennai as the Assembly session has been on.

Even after 11 years, the mystery has not been uncovered in the death of Ramajayam, who was called as de facto minister in Tiruchy and had control over the party in the absence of Nehru.

It may be recalled that on March 28, 2012, Ramajayam was allegedly kidnapped and was tortured for a few hours and was murdered by an unidentified gang. The body was found abandoned at Tiruvalarcholai in Tiruchy-Kallannai Road and was recovered by the City police on March 29 around 10.30 am. The body had a single injury to the head, police said. Its hands were tied behind with steel wire and adhesive tape. The feet were also bound with tape and the mouth stuffed with a cloth.

The city police who had been investigating the case could find no clues and so the case was transferred to CB-CID police. Even the CB-CID police are clueless till date.