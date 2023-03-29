Woman kills grandmother, stuffs body into bronze vessel, arrested

Tiruchy: A woman who had reportedly murdered and dumped the body into a bronze vessel in Thanjavur was arrested on Wednesday. S Selvamani (55), a resident of Pandaravadai near Papanasam in Thanjavur was residing alone in a house after her husband Srinivasan passed away a few years back. Despite Selvamani who has three daughters and two sons, she opted to live alone and one of her daughters Geetha who has been working abroad was sending her money. On March 24, Selvamani told her neighbours that she was going to Thiruchendur but the neighbours found the house remained closed for many days. On Tuesday evening, the anxious neighbours informed one of her daughters Rajalakshmi who came to the house, broke open the doors and felt a foul smell. She informed Papanasam police who were shocked to see, the body of Selvamani stuffed into a bronze vessel. Upon detailed interrogation, the police found that Jayalakshmi had an altercation with her grandmother and murdered her and stuffed the body into a bronze vessel. Subsequently, the police arrested her.