Two black bears rescued from farm well after 8-hour operation near Ambur

AMBUR: Forest department officials rescued two black bears from a farm well after an eight-hour-long operation on Monday night.

Sources said that the bears had strayed into Arangaldurgam village near Ambur in search of food and fell into a 40-foot-deep in the farm of Chakravarthy. The well , some 100 metres from the nearby forest, had significant quantum after the recent rains.

Locals, who heard the animals’ sniffing and growling, alerted the forest department and fire service personnel.

Following this a team of forest officials reached the sport and started rescue operation. However, as the initial methods to pull out the animals did not work, officials suspended the operation for a while. Later, they brought 2 earthmovers to the well and widened the mouth. After, the machines suspended a Palmyra tree into the well for the animals to climb out. The entire group of personnel and onlookers made no sound as it could scare the animals, which might hesitate to come out using the tree.

While one bear came out after around 5 hours, the other one, which was slightly injured, took some time to climb up. After some efforts by the personnel, the second one took to the tree and made its way out, amid sounds of applause by onlookers.