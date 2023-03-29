'Dahi' row: Stalin slams Union govt over Hindi imposition in TN

CHENNAI: Chief minister M K Stalin on Wednesday slammed what is seen as an another attempt by the Union government to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states, and said that those responsible for such unabashed insistence would be banished forever.
Taking to Twitter to criticise the reported FSSAI circular insisting on labelling curd packets as ‘Dahi’ and use the Kannada equivalent in brackets in the state, Stalin said.
“The unabashed insistences of #HindiImposition have come to the extent of directing us to label even a curd packet in Hindi, relegating Tamil & Kannada in our own states.”
Stalin who has been at the forefront of opposing Hindi imposition added, “Such brazen disregard to our mother tongues will make sure those responsible are banished from South forever.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android