Man gets life term for rape, murder of child

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life term imprisonment by a Krishnagiri court on Tuesday for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl.

According to the prosecution, Muthu, from Kadavul Nagar near Hosur in Krishnagiri, raped and murdered the child from Hosur on 12 May 2014. Based on a complaint from the child’s mother, the Hosur Town police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), and arrested the accused.

After hearing the trial, the Mahila Court judge Sutha awarded ten years of imprisonment for sexual assault and a life term for the offence of murder. Also, the convict was slapped with a penalty of Rs 10,000.