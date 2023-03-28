TamilNadu

Gen Secy EPS pays respect at Anna, MGR and Jaya memorial

Edappadi K Palaniswami became the third General Secretary overcoming legal hurdles posed by his bete noire O Panneerselvam.
CHENNAI: AIADMK's newly-elected General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami visited CN Annadurai, J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran's memorial at Chennai after taking over as party’s General Secretary.

The Kongu strongman prevailed over his bete noire O Panneerselvam in the legal-battle causing confusion in the party's leadership.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court rejected the pleas of OPS and his aides against the July 11, 2022 AIADMK general council resolutions as well as the conduct of the general secretary election, announced in the wake of the February 23 SC verdict allowing him to continue as the party's interim chief.

After becoming the General Secretary, Palaniswami thanked the party cadres for electing him. He skipped the question about O Panneerselvam's decision to appeal the verdict.

