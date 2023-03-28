EPS files caveat petition against OPS’ appeal in Madras HC

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday filed a caveat petition at the Madras High Court against former chief minister O Panneerselvam's appeal plea against the single judge order over the AIADMK general council meet and general secretary elections.

Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the Madras High Court to not pass any order on O Panneerselvam's plea without hearing his side.

The former chief minister took charge as party’s general secretary after the Madras High Court dismissed all applications by OPS against the General Council resolutions and General Secretary elections.