Enact Lawyers Protection Act, advocates urges TN govt

CHENNAI: Advocates of the Madras High Court on Tuesday staged a road blockade urging the government to enact the 'Lawyers Protection Act' and were arrested by the city police.

Following the murder of lawyer Jaiganesh, the Madras High Court Bar Association, LAW association, Women Lawyers Association members staged a road blockade outside the court campus and demanded a chargesheet to be filed in the lawyer Jaiganesh murder case as early as possible.

A 33-year old man, Jaiganesh, lawyer in the Saidapet court was murdered by an unknown gang in Perungudi, Chennai on March 25.

On March 27, three suspects surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram in connection with the murder of an advocate Jaiganesh. "The State government should ensure the safety of lawyers.

The government will enact the Lawyers Protection Act," Madras High Court Bar Association president Mohana Krishnan told reporters during the road blockade protest.

Later, the lawyers were arrested by the city police and traffic was disrupted for some time in the NSC Bose Salai and Rajaji Salai.