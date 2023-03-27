Yashika Anand appears before Chengalpattu court in accident case

CHENNAI: Actress Yashika Anand appeared in the Chengalpattu court on Monday in an accident case in which one of her friends died on the spot in ECR in 2021.

Earlier a few days ago, the Chengalpattu court had issued an arrest warrant if she did not appear in court before April 25. Two years ago while travelling in the car along with her friend Valli Chetty Bhavani (28) the car met with an accident and the actress suffered multiple fractures. Her friend died on the spot while they were returning from Mahabalipuram. A case was booked under 3 Sections, including IPC Section 304 (a), and Yashika did not appear in court after that. On Monday, after Yashika appeared in court the Judge ordered her to again appear on April 25 and cancelled her arrest warrant that was issued last week.