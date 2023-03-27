Remarks over army jawan death: HC grants conditional bail to retd colonel

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to Rtd Colonel Pandian alias B Boopathy Pandian after tendering unconditional apology for his objectionable remarks against the Tamil Nadu government in a hunger strike and agitation held by the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 21, 2023.

Condemning the death of Army jawan M Prabhu, who was beaten to death allegedly by a DMK councillor and his accomplices on February 16, the Tamil Nadu BJP held a hunger strike and agitation in Chennai on February 21.

"Indian Army is the second largest in the world. The unnecessary intervention with the army personnel will not be tolerated. If the Tamil Nadu government wishes to test Army personnel patience, the law and order situation in the state will be at stake. The army personnel are experts in handling explosives, shooting and firing, but still they are not doing so. Tamil Nadu government should not provoke them to do such acts," the Rtd army lieutnant colonel Pandian addressed the gathering.

According to this, a case was registered against retd colonel Pandian for his objectionable remarks against the State government in Triplicane police station. Subsequently, Pandian moved Madras High Court seeking an anticipatory bail.

When this bail plea came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, counsel RC Paul Kanagaraj appeared for colonel Pandian and he filed an affidavit stating unconditional apology for his remarks.

"I state that I tender my unconditional apology for the speech said to have been spoken by me on February 21. I undertake that I will not speak anywhere in the line of the levelled allegations in future. I also undertake that I will keep the decorum and discipline of an ex-serviceman and I assure I will continue to do my service to the nation. I regret the same and I will not repeat in future," said colonel Pandian in an affidavit.

Accepting this, the judge has granted bail to colonel Pandian and directed him to report before the concerned police station daily for a period of 7 days.