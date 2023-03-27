Chennai lawyer murder: 3 surrender in Villupuram court

CHENNAI: Three persons have surrendered before a court in Villupuram on Monday in connection with the murder of a lawyer near Perungudi on Saturday night. Police have identified the three persons who have surrendered as Murugan, Praveen and Sridhar.

According to the police, the three people were identified as Murugan (25), Praveen (29), Sridhar (27). Police investigations revealed that the three of them are history sheeters and were earlier arrested by the City Police in connection with the murder of a A+ category rowdy, 'Mylapore' Sivakumar in 2021.

While police officials are tightlipped about the motive for the lawyer's murder, police sources said that the deceased lawyer was a close associate of a notorious criminal and suspect the role of the criminal's associates as they were wary of the lawyer becoming close with him.

The deceased lawyer, Jai Ganesh, who practises at the Metropolitan Magistrate courts, Saidapet was returning home after playing cricket with his friends, when he was hacked to death. A native of Kovilpatti, Jai Ganesh lived with his wife, Murugeshwari and two sons in Rajiv Nagar, Perungudi.

Around 9 pm, when he was riding his bike back home, a gang which trailed him intercepted him and rounded him up. They started attacking Jai Ganesh with weapons and inflicted several cut injuries on him and fled the place, leaving the lawyer in a pool of blood.